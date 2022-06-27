Russian missile hit civilian facility in Kremenchuk, there are casualties

As a result of the shelling of the city of Kremenchuk by Russian troops, a civilian facility has been damaged, Head of Poltava regional military administration Dmytro Lunin has said.

"In Kremenchuk, a civilian facility was hit. Unfortunately, there are victims. More details later," Lunin said on the Telegram channel.

Later, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said that as a result of the strike on the city, many people died.

"Kremenchuk. Attack on a very crowded place. Fire. Photos, videos are not published. All hope is for rescuers and doctors," he said in Telegram.

"There were a lot of killed," Honcharenko said later.

Earlier it was reported that Kremenchuk was shelled, and an air raid alert was announced in Poltava region.