Russian troops shell volunteers' vehicle in liberated district of Kherson region

The police have opened a criminal case on a shelling attack on a vehicle with volunteers inside in the liberated district of Kherson region, the National Police of Ukraine reported.

"On June 24, a post about a shelling attack by the Russian army on a car with volunteers inside in the liberated district of Kherson region was made by an online media outlet. Having studied all available information, it was pre-established that in the morning on June 24, a minibus with volunteers came under fire of the Russian forces in the territory of Novovorontsovska territorial community," the police said on Facebook.

The volunteers used this vehicle every day to deliver necessary goods from Kryvyi Rih to the liberated villages of the community. The territory is being regularly shelled by the enemy.

The police did not provide any information about casualties as a result of the attack. The criminal case was opened under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the law and rules or war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.