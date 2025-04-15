Merz preparing to visit Ukraine – media

Future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is planning an immediate trip to Ukraine if he is elected in time, Die Welt reported on Monday.

"Newly appointed Chancellor Friedrich Merz is planning an immediate trip to Ukraine, whose President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited heads of state and government to the summit of the Coalition of the Willing on May 9, if he is elected in time," Die Welt said, citing information from Politico (both media outlets are owned by Axel Springer SE).

"On May 9, we would like to hold a meeting of the coalition of the willing at the level of heads of state and government with the participation of President Zelenskyy to establish security guarantees for Ukraine," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said via video link at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday," the publication reports.

"The German Chancellor is also expected to attend the meeting - and most likely it will be Merz. Politico, citing informed sources in Berlin and Brussels, reports that a possible trip by Merz to Ukraine is being prepared for early May. In addition to Merz, other high-ranking heads of government are also expected to attend, such as French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. A representative for Merz declined to comment on the reports," Die Welt said.