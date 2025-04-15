Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:50 15.04.2025

Merz preparing to visit Ukraine – media

2 min read
Merz preparing to visit Ukraine – media

Future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is planning an immediate trip to Ukraine if he is elected in time, Die Welt reported on Monday.

"Newly appointed Chancellor Friedrich Merz is planning an immediate trip to Ukraine, whose President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited heads of state and government to the summit of the Coalition of the Willing on May 9, if he is elected in time," Die Welt said, citing information from Politico (both media outlets are owned by Axel Springer SE).

"On May 9, we would like to hold a meeting of the coalition of the willing at the level of heads of state and government with the participation of President Zelenskyy to establish security guarantees for Ukraine," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said via video link at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday," the publication reports.

"The German Chancellor is also expected to attend the meeting - and most likely it will be Merz. Politico, citing informed sources in Berlin and Brussels, reports that a possible trip by Merz to Ukraine is being prepared for early May. In addition to Merz, other high-ranking heads of government are also expected to attend, such as French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. A representative for Merz declined to comment on the reports," Die Welt said.

Tags: #merz

MORE ABOUT

13:08 15.03.2025
‘Germany is back’ - Merz on plans for radical spending on Germany's defense, EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

‘Germany is back’ - Merz on plans for radical spending on Germany's defense, EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

12:18 05.03.2025
Merz to hold talks with Scholz on allocating EUR 3 bln of additional aid to Ukraine

Merz to hold talks with Scholz on allocating EUR 3 bln of additional aid to Ukraine

18:01 03.03.2025
Merz calls White House scandal 'deliberate escalation' – media

Merz calls White House scandal 'deliberate escalation' – media

11:09 24.02.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on victory in parliamentary elections

Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on victory in parliamentary elections

10:00 04.02.2025
Germany may change its position on Taurus and Ukraine's membership in NATO after elections - Poroshenko

Germany may change its position on Taurus and Ukraine's membership in NATO after elections - Poroshenko

09:20 10.12.2024
Poroshenko calls on Germany to step up military assistance to Ukraine

Poroshenko calls on Germany to step up military assistance to Ukraine

16:22 09.12.2024
Zelenskyy to Merz: We hope for strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities

Zelenskyy to Merz: We hope for strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities

10:58 09.12.2024
German CDU leader Merz comes to Kyiv - DW

German CDU leader Merz comes to Kyiv - DW

HOT NEWS

National Guard creates two corps headed by commanders of Azov and Khartiia

Peace agreement concerns so-called five territories – Witkoff

Center for Countering Disinformation denies disinformation about 4,800 soldiers from other countries killed in Kursk region

Ammunition depot in Kursk hit – Center for Countering Disinformation

Zelenskyy invites Trump to visit Ukraine ahead of 'peace plan'

LATEST

'Golden eggs' case: HACC remands ex-Defense Ministry official Khmelnytsky to overnight house arrest

Rada supports bill canceling special pensions for prosecutors

Wars in Ukraine, Middle East cannot be ended with commercial deals – MPSirko

AFU units remain active in Russia’s Belgorod region – MP Kostenko

Chernotytsky elected to board chairman of Suspilne for 4 more years

USA blocks G7 statement condemning Russian missile strike on Sumy – media

Foreign partners note approach of Ukrainian military education to NATO standards – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Red Cross participates in regional command and staff exercises

National Guard creates two corps headed by commanders of Azov and Khartiia

Peace agreement concerns so-called five territories – Witkoff

AD
AD