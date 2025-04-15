Interfax-Ukraine
15:45 15.04.2025

Chernotytsky elected to board chairman of Suspilne for 4 more years

Mykola Chernotytsky was elected Chairman of the Board of Suspilne Movlennia (National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine) for the next four years.

As reported by Suspilne on its Telegram channel, 10 out of 16 members of the Supervisory Board voted for him.

Chernotytsky has been the current Chairman of the Board of Suspilne since 2021.

As noted, in his presentation, he defined the main goal of the broadcaster's work for the next four years - to increase the total coverage while maintaining trust in the content.

As reported, four candidates were admitted to the second stage of the competition for the position of Chairman of the Board, including the former Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko and the current head of Suspilne Mykola Chernotytsky.

The Chairman of the Board of Suspilne is elected at a competition for a term of four years.

Suspilne Movlennia is an independent media company with a powerful reach on all platforms nationwide including television channels and radio stations.

