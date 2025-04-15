Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:04 15.04.2025

AFU units remain active in Russia’s Belgorod region – MP Kostenko

The main task of Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) units in Russia’s Belgorod region is to pull enemy reserves away from the Kursk and Kharkov axis, Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security Roman Kostenko (Holos faction) has said.

"Our units are there (in Belgorod region). I think that their main task is to pull enemy reserves away from the Kursk direction, from the Kharkov direction so that they do not concentrate there, do not attack," Kostenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

As reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not report on the actions of Ukrainian troops in the Belgorod region, and does not extend the “gray zone” to their territory on its maps.

However, according to the DeepState project, the area of ​​the "gray zone" in the Krasnoyaruzsky district (13.08 sq k) of Belgorod region has not changed since the beginning of the month. It includes the villages of Popovka and partly Demidovka. The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports a slight reduction in the area of ​​Ukrainian control in Belgorod region over the past week.

Tags: #roman_kostenko #belgorod_region

