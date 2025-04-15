Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:09 15.04.2025

Wars in Ukraine, Middle East cannot be ended with commercial deals – MPSirko

1 min read
Wars in Ukraine, Middle East cannot be ended with commercial deals – MPSirko

The war in the Middle East, like Russian aggression against Ukraine, cannot be stopped by commercial agreements, Deputy head of the Holos faction Yulia Sirko (Klymenko) has said.

"Since the US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff has too commercial an approach, which does not work in politics, there will be no results either in the Middle East or in Russia. Both wars have deep existential roots that cannot be resolved by commercial agreements," Sirko told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to her, Witkoff has actually achieved nothing in the Middle East and the war there is in an active phase, so "[Witkoff] is also trying to use negotiations with Russia to resolve the war there."

Sirko believes that Witkoff's statement on Ukraine following negotiations with Kremlin leader Putin is a fantasy.

She stressed that US special envoy "has an obvious conflict of interest and is looking for business opportunities in Russia, but does not fully understand the geopolitics in our region and the underlying causes of the war."

Witkoff reportedly said on Fox News on Monday that the peace agreement would include a settlement involving five so-called territories, without specifying what exactly he was talking about.

Tags: #yulia_sirko #war

MORE ABOUT

09:55 15.04.2025
Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 350 servicemen – General Staff

Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 350 servicemen – General Staff

09:52 15.04.2025
Defense Forces repel 82 enemy attacks on Monday – General Staff

Defense Forces repel 82 enemy attacks on Monday – General Staff

09:30 15.04.2025
DeepState reports enemy advance to outskirts of Shevchenko village in Donetsk region

DeepState reports enemy advance to outskirts of Shevchenko village in Donetsk region

09:20 15.04.2025
Defense forces destroy more than 11,000 Russian vehicles and special equipment this year – Syrsky

Defense forces destroy more than 11,000 Russian vehicles and special equipment this year – Syrsky

09:02 15.04.2025
Two people injured as result of drone attack on car in Kherson region – authorities

Two people injured as result of drone attack on car in Kherson region – authorities

20:06 14.04.2025
Trump: War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war

Trump: War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war

10:56 14.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Putin spent $1 trillion during 3 years of all-out war

Zelenskyy: Putin spent $1 trillion during 3 years of all-out war

10:15 14.04.2025
Zelenskyy: It will be hard to end war without USA

Zelenskyy: It will be hard to end war without USA

20:20 11.04.2025
Partners to provide over EUR 21 bln in military aid to Ukraine - UK Defence Secretary

Partners to provide over EUR 21 bln in military aid to Ukraine - UK Defence Secretary

11:57 11.04.2025
Ukraine collects data on sanctioned individuals and companies financing war, ready to provide info to EU

Ukraine collects data on sanctioned individuals and companies financing war, ready to provide info to EU

HOT NEWS

National Guard creates two corps headed by commanders of Azov and Khartiia

Peace agreement concerns so-called five territories – Witkoff

Center for Countering Disinformation denies disinformation about 4,800 soldiers from other countries killed in Kursk region

Ammunition depot in Kursk hit – Center for Countering Disinformation

Merz preparing to visit Ukraine – media

LATEST

'Golden eggs' case: HACC remands ex-Defense Ministry official Khmelnytsky to overnight house arrest

Rada supports bill canceling special pensions for prosecutors

AFU units remain active in Russia’s Belgorod region – MP Kostenko

Chernotytsky elected to board chairman of Suspilne for 4 more years

USA blocks G7 statement condemning Russian missile strike on Sumy – media

Foreign partners note approach of Ukrainian military education to NATO standards – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Red Cross participates in regional command and staff exercises

National Guard creates two corps headed by commanders of Azov and Khartiia

Peace agreement concerns so-called five territories – Witkoff

Center for Countering Disinformation denies disinformation about 4,800 soldiers from other countries killed in Kursk region

AD
AD