Wars in Ukraine, Middle East cannot be ended with commercial deals – MPSirko

The war in the Middle East, like Russian aggression against Ukraine, cannot be stopped by commercial agreements, Deputy head of the Holos faction Yulia Sirko (Klymenko) has said.

"Since the US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff has too commercial an approach, which does not work in politics, there will be no results either in the Middle East or in Russia. Both wars have deep existential roots that cannot be resolved by commercial agreements," Sirko told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to her, Witkoff has actually achieved nothing in the Middle East and the war there is in an active phase, so "[Witkoff] is also trying to use negotiations with Russia to resolve the war there."

Sirko believes that Witkoff's statement on Ukraine following negotiations with Kremlin leader Putin is a fantasy.

She stressed that US special envoy "has an obvious conflict of interest and is looking for business opportunities in Russia, but does not fully understand the geopolitics in our region and the underlying causes of the war."

Witkoff reportedly said on Fox News on Monday that the peace agreement would include a settlement involving five so-called territories, without specifying what exactly he was talking about.