11:17 15.04.2025

Center for Countering Disinformation denies disinformation about 4,800 soldiers from other countries killed in Kursk region

The source of the statements about the alleged 4,800 servicemen from other countries, who died during the military operation in Kursk region of the Russian Federation, are Russian propagandists, and these statements are unfounded, since they refer to data from a platform that did not publish the relevant data, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) said in a message on Telegram on Tuesday.

"Propagandists claim that 4,781 soldiers from Poland, Georgia, Colombia, France, Germany, Great Britain, the USA, Australia and Japan have died in Kursk since the summer of 2024. Russian resources indicate a German online platform that specializes in collecting and visualizing data as the source of these so-called statistics. In fact, the company has not conducted such research; the materials distributed by ru-propagandists are not on its website or social media pages," the report says.

The Center for Countering Disinformation noted that the purpose of disseminating such fakes is to justify the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine to the domestic audience and to provide arguments as to why the war against Ukraine has been going on for three years, as well as to provoke anti-war sentiments in European countries.

Tags: #nsdc #disinformation #kursk_region

