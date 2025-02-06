Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:42 06.02.2025

Woman injured as enemy shells Marhanets

1 min read
Woman injured as enemy shells Marhanets

During the day, the Russian occupation troops shelled the Nikopol district and injured a woman in the city of Marhanets, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said on Thursday.

"During the day, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district using artillery, kamikaze drones and shells dropped from UAVs. The district center, as well as the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under strike," he said in a Telegram message.

According to the official, a 45-year-old woman was hospitalized with injuries after an artillery attack on Marhanets.

Additionally, a high-rise apartment building, four private houses, three shops, five outbuildings, a greenhouse, four cars, a non-occupied building, two enterprises, an infrastructure facility, and power lines were damaged, Lysak said.

Tags: #shelling #dnipropetrovsk_region #casualties

MORE ABOUT

21:07 14.05.2025
Death toll from missile strike on Sumy community grows to three

Death toll from missile strike on Sumy community grows to three

15:56 13.05.2025
Situation in Novopavlivka axis quite difficult, enemy trying to break through to administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk region

Situation in Novopavlivka axis quite difficult, enemy trying to break through to administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk region

17:09 05.05.2025
Six killed, six wounded, incl two children, in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling – authorities

Six killed, six wounded, incl two children, in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling – authorities

12:57 03.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross responding to aftermath of Russian drone strikes on city of Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross responding to aftermath of Russian drone strikes on city of Kharkiv

16:21 02.05.2025
One civilian killed, three injured in shelling of Donetsk region – authorities

One civilian killed, three injured in shelling of Donetsk region – authorities

17:43 30.04.2025
Woman injured in attack on Kamianske dies in hospital – authorities

Woman injured in attack on Kamianske dies in hospital – authorities

18:54 29.04.2025
Officials of defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region put over 120,000 unsuitable mortar rounds on front – PGO

Officials of defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region put over 120,000 unsuitable mortar rounds on front – PGO

17:29 22.04.2025
Three people killed, two injured in shelling of Myrnohrad – authorities

Three people killed, two injured in shelling of Myrnohrad – authorities

17:18 18.04.2025
There’re already more than 100 victims in Kharkiv

There’re already more than 100 victims in Kharkiv

12:52 17.04.2025
Russians shell Nikopol, two people killed, 5 more injured

Russians shell Nikopol, two people killed, 5 more injured

HOT NEWS

Death toll from missile strike on Sumy community grows to three

In Sumy, two dead, nine injured, two of them in serious condition - city council

One person known to be killed in Russian missile strike on industrial facility in Sumy – local authorities

Russian army strikes industrial facility in Sumy - city authorities

Russia attacks Ukraine at night with ballistic missile, 145 UAVs: 80 drones shot down, 42 more lost in location

LATEST

Turkey not expecting Trump on Thurs, but doesn't rule out he'll come if Putin does the same

Trump says he expects ‘good news’ on Russia-Ukraine war settlement in coming days

USA opposes Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit in June – media

France contributes EUR 10 mln to EBRD Chornobyl Fund account to restore confinement over Shelter at Chornobyl NPP

Nova Poshta closes one branch in Kherson due to shelling

Banks may ease limits on P2P transfers after creating drop register – IABU

EBRD prepares sovereign guaranteed loan to Ukrnafta for cogeneration power plant project up to 250 MW

Hladkovsky is in Spain, but not detained – lawyer

There’s opportunity window to really improve situation in Ukraine in next two weeks - NATO Secretary General

Putin should stop rejecting ceasefire and avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy – Sybiha

AD
AD