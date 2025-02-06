Woman injured as enemy shells Marhanets

During the day, the Russian occupation troops shelled the Nikopol district and injured a woman in the city of Marhanets, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said on Thursday.

"During the day, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district using artillery, kamikaze drones and shells dropped from UAVs. The district center, as well as the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under strike," he said in a Telegram message.

According to the official, a 45-year-old woman was hospitalized with injuries after an artillery attack on Marhanets.

Additionally, a high-rise apartment building, four private houses, three shops, five outbuildings, a greenhouse, four cars, a non-occupied building, two enterprises, an infrastructure facility, and power lines were damaged, Lysak said.