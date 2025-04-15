Ukrainian Red Cross participates in regional command and staff exercises

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) participated in large-scale regional command and staff exercises in Vinnytsia region.

“The Ukrainian Red Cross recently took part in regional command and staff exercises involving civil protection authorities and forces in Vinnytsia region. The exercises were held under the coordination of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine,” URCS said on Facebook Tuesday.

Participants practiced joint actions in response to various large-scale man-made and natural disasters. One of the scenarios focused on responding to radiation contamination and included evacuation of the population, the provision of first aid, humanitarian logistics, and coordination between the involved services.

The Ukrainian Red Cross is currently the only humanitarian organisation participating in such exercises alongside the authorities, military, and rescue services.

The Ukrainian Red Cross' involvement in exercises of this scale was made possible by its active integration into the Unified State System of Civil Protection. This marks an important step towards strengthening the organisation's role in civil protection and fostering effective cooperation with government agencies during emergencies.