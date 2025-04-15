Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:16 15.04.2025

Peace agreement concerns so-called five territories – Witkoff

2 min read
Peace agreement concerns so-called five territories – Witkoff

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Fox News on Monday that the peace deal would include a settlement of the "so-called five territories," without specifying what exactly he was talking about.

In response to the host's question, Witkoff summed up his recent visit to Putin.

"This is the third meeting I had with him that lasted close to five hours. We had two of his key advisers in the room at the time - [Russian Presidential Aide Yury] Ushakov and [special envoy of the Russian President and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund] Kirill Dmitriev. It was a compelling meeting," Witkoff said.

“There’s no doubt about it. I mean this peace deal is about the so-called five territories, but there’s so much more to it. There are security protocols. There is no NATO, Article 5. You know, a lot of details attached. It’s a complicated situation rooted in some problematic things happening between the two countries.”

Whitkoff did not specify which "five territories" he was talking about. At the same time, he expressed confidence that “we might be on the verge of something that would be very, very important for the world,” mentioning “the possibility to reshape the Russian-United States relationship through some compelling commercial opportunities,” which, according to him, give “real stability to the region.”

