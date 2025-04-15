Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:08 15.04.2025

Ammunition depot in Kursk hit – Center for Countering Disinformation

1 min read
Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Andriy Kovalenko reported the destruction of an ammunition depot of Russian occupiers in the city of Kursk.

"In Kursk, unknown drones hit a Russian ammunition depot," Kovalenko wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Before that, he reported on "an attack by unknown UAVs on the city of Kursk," and also that the Russians "do not plan to abandon their plans for offensive actions during the summer."

In turn, military correspondent Andriy Tsaplienko reported that on Tuesday night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck military unit No. 35535 in the village of Klyukva in Kursk region, where the 448th missile brigade of the Russian occupiers is stationed, which struck the city of Sumy with Iskander systems. "How serious it is - there is no detailed information yet," he wrote on Telegram.

The Interfax-Ukraine agency has no confirmation of this information, nor of whether these reports are talking about the same object or different ones.

Tags: #ammunition #kursk_region

