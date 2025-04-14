Civilians killed in Kharkiv region by Russian shelling – Synehubov

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said there are civilian casualties as a result of shelling by Russian armed forces.

"Kupyansk. As a result of artillery shelling, a 68-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were killed. Shevchenkove. As a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers, a 77-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man received injuries incompatible with life," he wrote on his Telegram channel.