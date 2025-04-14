Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:48 14.04.2025

Civilians killed in Kharkiv region by Russian shelling – Synehubov

1 min read
Civilians killed in Kharkiv region by Russian shelling – Synehubov

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said there are civilian casualties as a result of shelling by Russian armed forces.

"Kupyansk. As a result of artillery shelling, a 68-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were killed. Shevchenkove. As a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers, a 77-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man received injuries incompatible with life," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

 

Tags: #shelling #kupyansk

MORE ABOUT

12:39 12.04.2025
One person killed, four injured in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling

One person killed, four injured in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling

19:29 10.04.2025
One killed, five wounded in Dnipro, 13 injured as result of strikes in Nikopol

One killed, five wounded in Dnipro, 13 injured as result of strikes in Nikopol

17:47 31.03.2025
Three civilians injured in massive bomb attack in Kupyansk – Synehubov

Three civilians injured in massive bomb attack in Kupyansk – Synehubov

20:24 18.03.2025
Kremlin claims after talk with Trump, Putin orders to suspend strikes on energy infrastructure, exchange POWs

Kremlin claims after talk with Trump, Putin orders to suspend strikes on energy infrastructure, exchange POWs

10:02 13.03.2025
Invaders massively shell Kherson

Invaders massively shell Kherson

19:20 07.03.2025
Two residents of Kherson injured as result of evening Russian shelling

Two residents of Kherson injured as result of evening Russian shelling

14:38 07.03.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

17:09 27.02.2025
Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

19:42 06.02.2025
Woman injured as enemy shells Marhanets

Woman injured as enemy shells Marhanets

11:53 23.01.2025
Six URCS crews work in Zaporizhia after Russian attack at night

Six URCS crews work in Zaporizhia after Russian attack at night

HOT NEWS

Number of victims of attack on Sumy increased to 35, 117 injured – prosecutor's office

“Arrival’ recorded in Sumy, probably of Shakhed - acting mayor

Lithuania sends EUR10 million for production of long-range Ukrainian weapons

Internal Affairs Minister: 11 victims of Sumy missile attack currently in serious condition

Zelenskyy: Putin spent $1 trillion during 3 years of all-out war

LATEST

First intergovernmental conference between Ukraine and Netherlands takes place in Lviv

Netherlands, Nordic countries discuss aid to Ukraine - defense minister

Invaders start to use poisonous gases more often in Zaporizhia region – GUR

Ukrainian Air Force: 40 enemy UAVs shot down last night, 11 imitators fail to reach their targets

German Quantum Systems and Ukrainian Frontline sign memo of understanding on cooperation in defense industry – Smetanin

Number of victims of attack on Sumy increased to 35, 117 injured – prosecutor's office

Zelenskyy on possibility of world war due to Russian aggression: Threat is real

Ukraine receives $50 mln from World Bank under new THRIVE project for development and provision of health services

“Arrival’ recorded in Sumy, probably of Shakhed - acting mayor

Russia shells hit train in Chernihiv region – Ukrzaliznytsia

AD
AD