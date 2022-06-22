US Dept of Justice to provide Ukraine with prosecutor to advise on anti-corruption issues

The U.S. Department of Justice will provide Ukraine with additional personnel to expand work on countering Russia's illegal finances and evading sanctions, the website of the U.S. Department of Justice reported.

"Among other things, the Department will provide Ukraine an expert Justice Department prosecutor to advise on fighting kleptocracy, corruption, and money laundering," the U.S. Department of Justice said in a release.

As noted, the U.S. Department of Justice will use every opportunity to bring to justice those who commit war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine.

In addition, it plans to deploy two expert attorneys from the Office of International Affairs (OIA) – one to a U.S. Embassy in Europe, and another to a U.S. Embassy in the Middle East – in support of the Department’s KleptoCapture Task Force.

"These senior attorneys will work closely with their counterparts in EU member states and Middle Eastern countries to facilitate mutual legal assistance and extraditions relating to Russian illicit finance and sanctions evasion, including with respect to designated Russian oligarchs who have supported the Russian regime and its efforts to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty, " the message reads.

It is also reported that Attorney General Garland announced the KleptoCapture Task Force in March to further leverage the Department’s tools and authorities against efforts to evade or undermine the economic actions taken by the U.S. Government in response to Russian military aggression.

"Since then, the task force has facilitated the seizure of super yachts of two sanctioned individuals with close ties to the Russian regime; dismantled Russian criminal networks; and enforced sanctions violations, among other actions," the message says.