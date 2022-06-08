Zelensky, Scholz discuss strengthening defense support for Ukraine, global food security, treatment of POWs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the parties discussed strengthening defense support for Ukraine, food security, Russia's compliance with international standards for the treatment of prisoners of war and Ukraine's integration into the EU.

