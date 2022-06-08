Facts

13:36 08.06.2022

Zelensky, Scholz discuss strengthening defense support for Ukraine, global food security, treatment of POWs

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the parties discussed strengthening defense support for Ukraine, food security, Russia's compliance with international standards for the treatment of prisoners of war and Ukraine's integration into the EU.

"Had a phone conversation with Olaf Scholz. Discussed enhancing defense support for Ukraine & ensuring global food security. Raised the issue of RF's compliance with international rules of treatment of war prisoners. Stressed the importance of decisions on the integration of Ukraine in EU," Zelensky said on Twitter.

Tags: #zelensky #scholz
