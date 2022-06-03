EU imposes new sanctions against Belaruskali, BPC, Naftan and five other companies

The European Union, as part of its sixth package, has imposed direct sanctions against a number of large companies, including against Belarus's Belaruskali and the Belarusian Potash Company (BPC), Belaruskali's trader, with the corresponding decision published on Friday in the EU's official journal, thereby bringing the sanctions into force.

The EU has imposed the restrictions against 12 individuals and eight legal entities in Belarus.

Specifically, Belarus's Naftan oil refinery; the country's largest tobacco manufacturer, Neman Grodno Tobacco Factory; and the private tobacco manufacturer Inter Tobako, have been included in the EU's sanctions list. Sanctions have also been imposed against Belkommunmash, which manufactures municipal vehicles; and against state-owned Beltamozhservice, the country's largest logistics operator.

The EU has also imposed sanctions against Belarus's mass media company, Belteleradiocompany.

According to the EU document, personal sanctions have been imposed against Belaruskali general director Ivan Golovaty, as well as against a number of representatives of law enforcement agencies and employees in state media.