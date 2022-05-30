Facts

19:03 30.05.2022

Zelensky, French FM discuss supply of weapons, strengthening of sanctions against Russia, integration of Ukraine into EU

2 min read
Zelensky, French FM discuss supply of weapons, strengthening of sanctions against Russia, integration of Ukraine into EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna during her visit to Kyiv assistance in arming, strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation and Ukraine's approach to membership in the European Union.

According to the press service of the president, Zelensky called the visit of the French Foreign Minister to Ukraine another manifestation of support from the French Republic, and also stressed that Ukraine counts on its leadership in the fight against the Russian aggressor and the protection of European values.

He also noted that Ukraine counts on France's support for the decision of the leaders of the European Union to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership in June.

The interlocutors paid special attention to the issue of unblocking Ukrainian ports in order to prevent a global food crisis.

During the meeting, the need for the early introduction of the next, sixth package of sanctions against Russia by the EU was noted.

In addition, referring to the issue of Russia's use of food security as a weapon in the war against Ukraine, the head of state urged the French partners not to succumb to blackmail and pressure from the aggressor in order to get relief from the sanctions already imposed.

The President stressed that Ukraine counts on France's active participation in the post-war reconstruction process.

Separately, Zelensky thanked for the financial support of Ukraine and the assistance of the French government in the treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Tags: #france #zelensky #colonna
