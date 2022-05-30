Facts

17:47 30.05.2022

Ammonia pipeline damaged as result of hostilities in Bakhmut district, ammonia cloud moves towards Bakhmut – local authorities

As a result of hostilities in Bakhmut district (Donetsk region), Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline was damaged on Monday, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"In Bakhmut district, as a result of hostilities, the tightness of the branch of Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline was damaged. This branch has not been used since 2014, the latches are closed, but ammonia is now flowing out of it by gravity. A cloud of ammonia is moving above the soil from the village of Maiske towards Bakhmut," Kyrylenko said on Facebook on Monday.

According to him, Bakhmut, Hladosove, Dacha, Mykolaivka the Second, Odradivka and Opytne can get into the affected area.

"Local authorities have notified the population about the necessary security measures. Rescuers are already ready to eliminate the consequences of the accident. There is no information about the injured and killed yet," the administration's head said.

Tags: #donetsk_region #ammonia
