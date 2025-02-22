Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka kills 2, injures 4

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

At least two civilians were killed and four others injured in a Russian attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine on Saturday, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

"The city was hit by multiple airstrikes this morning. People may still be trapped under the rubble, and search operations are ongoing. Preliminary assessments indicate that 10 apartment buildings, 21 private houses, three industrial facilities, a store, 16 garages, two power lines, two gas pipelines, and nine vehicles were damaged," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.