17:17 10.02.2025

Seventeen people injured after enemy attacks on Donetsk region – ministry

Photo: https://t.me/mvs_ukraine/46675

The number of casualties caused by attacks of the Russian occupation forces on the north of Donetsk region has increased to 17, according to the Interior Ministry of Ukraine.

"Donetsk region. The number of people injured as a result of a massive strike on the territory of the region has risen to 17. Yesterday, the enemy dropped ten aerial bombs on the residential area: nine on Kostiantynivka and one on Kramatorsk. In Kramatorsk, the Russians killed a 52-year-old man and injured another twelve people. Five people were injured in Kostiantynivka," it said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the ministry's statement, over 100 destroyed facilities, including 69 multi-apartment buildings and 47 private houses, infrastructure, 76 garages, over 25 civilian cars, have been recorded.

Earlier, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported six injured as a result of the Russian attack on the north of Donetsk region.

