18:03 21.02.2025

One killed, nine wounded in strikes on northern Donetsk region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

 A resident of Nykanorivka, Donetsk region, was killed and nine residents of different settlements in the north of the region were wounded as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers on Friday, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration said Vadym Filashkin said.

"In Sloviansk, seven people from 51 to 83 years old were wounded, 62 households and an administrative building were damaged. In Kramatorsk, a 39-year-old man was wounded, 46 households and two vehicles were damaged. In Nykanorivka of Mykolaivska community is known about one dead person and one wounded, a house was destroyed," Filashkin said in the Telegram channel.

#donetsk_region

