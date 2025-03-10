Facts

16:24 10.03.2025

Ukraine and Türkiye agree to expand cooperation, in particular interaction between cities and regions – President’s Office

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Viktor Mykyta held a meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Ukraine Mustafa Levent Bilgen, the parties agreed to expand cooperation, in particular interaction between cities and regions of Turkey and Ukraine.

“The key topics of discussion included bilateral cooperation, joint economic development projects, as well as energy and infrastructure initiatives,” the presidential press service reported Monday.

Additionally, a roadmap for this collaboration was presented during the meeting.

“Currently, more than 1,000 Turkish companies operate in various regions of Ukraine. Regional Military Administrations, local communities, and the business sector actively cooperate with them. The Ambassador of Türkiye noted that Turkish partners feel this strong support every day,” the message reads.

In turn, the Deputy Head of the Office of the President expressed gratitude to Türkiye for its unwavering support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for its mediation efforts amid Russia’s full-scale aggression.

Tags: #türkiye #mykyta

