Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US President Donald Trump intends to increase pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to force him to step down and is considering stopping the supply of American weapons to Ukraine while he remains in power, Bild reported on Monday, citing its own sources.

Political expert Thomas Yeager suggested in a comment to the publication that Trump could be taking revenge on Zelenskyy for refusing to provide dirt on the son of the previous head of state Joseph Biden, Hunter Biden, in 2020. Yeager also believes that holding elections in Ukraine in the near future would be an ideal outcome for Vladimir Putin.