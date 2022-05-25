Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm interpretation of alleged retreat of Ukrainian army in Ukraine’s east - spokesperson

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine does not confirm the interpretation that the Ukrainian army is allegedly retreating in the east of Ukraine, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzianyk.

"Of course, Russian groups have temporary tactical success in certain areas, and, in principle, this is not a secret. But the fact that Ukrainian troops are retreating there is an absolutely incorrect interpretation of these actions. In some areas, Ukrainian units are conducting maneuverable defense, that is, where it is possible - to step aside, change positions, if favorable conditions occur - to conduct counter-offensive actions," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He pointed out that there are certain territories and settlements that are passed on. "There is a very dynamic situation there," Motuzianyk added.

"Therefore, I do not confirm the interpretation that the Ukrainian army seems to be retreating there. This is absolutely not the case," the Defense Ministry spokesman stressed.