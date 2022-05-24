Facts

15:23 24.05.2022

Invaders fire at Azot association in Severodonetsk in morning, four people killed – local authorities

Invaders fire at Azot association in Severodonetsk in morning, four people killed – local authorities

Five people were killed in the city of Severodonetsk, Luhansk region on Tuesday morning, four people died as a result of shelling by Russian invaders of the territory of the PrJSC Severodonetsk Azot Association, Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"This morning, the Russians again opened fire on the territory of the Azot association, where, as everyone knows, several bomb shelters are equipped. As a result, four people were killed. Another resident was seriously injured in the central part of the city. He was quickly taken to the humanitarian headquarters and began to receive help, but the injury turned out to be incompatible with life," Haidai said on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, the density and number of attacks on Severodonetsk is growing every day. "The enemy directed all his forces to capture Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. But after three months he barely advanced. That is why he continues to shell cities, especially crowded places," Haidai said.

