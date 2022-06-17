Facts

14:41 17.06.2022

Evacuation from Azot plant impossible due to constant shelling, 568 people hiding there, incl 38 children – region’s head

1 min read
Evacuation from the Azot plant in Severodonetsk is now impossible due to constant shelling and fighting, 568 people, including 38 children, are in hiding there, said Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhi Haidai.

"Evacuation from Severodonetsk Azot is impossible. It is now impossible to physically get out of the factory territory and is simply dangerous because of the constant shelling and fighting," he wrote on Facebook.

According to Haidai, there are 568 people in the shelter, including 38 children.

"Last month, when we offered – these people refused to evacuate. Exit from the plant is possible only with a complete ceasefire. Severodonetsk is not blocked, there is communication with the city," the head of the administration stressed.

Tags: #evacuation #azot

