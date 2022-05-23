Zelensky to political leaders: when you wake up, think about what you have done for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on political leaders to ask themselves the question "What have you done for Ukraine today?" every morning.

When asked what he would say to the political leaders gathered in Davos, Zelensky said: "If each of you, I know that you have big problems and I'm not saying that we are a priority, you have your own countries, your own questions, but I think we can lose these values in the world if we lose them in Ukraine," he said on Monday, speaking via video link at the Davos Economic Forum.

"I beg you, waking up in the morning, in addition to your questions, there is such a well-known expression, ask yourself a question, what have you done for Ukraine today?" he said.

These words were first uttered by first President of Russia Boris Yeltsyn after the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation with Ukraine in 1997.