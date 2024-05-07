Facts

20:55 07.05.2024

Coordination meeting held in Kyiv between Italian Embassy, ​​AICS office, Italian humanitarian organizations

1 min read
Coordination meeting held in Kyiv between Italian Embassy, ​​AICS office, Italian humanitarian organizations

A coordination meeting was held in Kyiv between the Italian Embassy, ​​the new office of AICS (Italian Agency for Development Cooperation) in Kyiv and 28 Italian public organizations operating in the country.

According to the Italian Embassy in Ukraine, this was an excellent opportunity to exchange best practices and monitor the level of implementation of important projects carried out within the Emergency Assistance Initiative to support the affected population of Ukraine, which was financed by the Italian Cooperation Agency in the amount of EUR 46.5 million.

Italian public organizations work in Ukraine in various fields: rehabilitation of the wounded, psychological support, training for those living near mined areas, legal assistance to internally displaced persons, water purification, distribution of drinking water, food and hygiene products, preparation of shelters for winter. In addition to these immediate initiatives, there are also projects aimed at supporting Ukrainian schools in maintaining and restoring classroom learning, as well as organizing summer centers for children.

"The meeting also discussed security conditions to protect workers in conditions that remain critically difficult," the embassy said.

Tags: #help #embassy #italy

MORE ABOUT

10:58 02.05.2024
Italian Embassy hosted eremony of handing over three ambulances for Kharkiv and Kyiv by association “La Memoria Viva”

Italian Embassy hosted eremony of handing over three ambulances for Kharkiv and Kyiv by association “La Memoria Viva”

21:15 01.05.2024
Italian Embassy hosts ceremony of donating three ambulances for Kharkiv, Kyiv by association La Memoria Viva

Italian Embassy hosts ceremony of donating three ambulances for Kharkiv, Kyiv by association La Memoria Viva

20:40 30.04.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Latvia for decision to provide new package of military assistance to Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks Latvia for decision to provide new package of military assistance to Ukraine

20:22 30.04.2024
Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

20:11 30.04.2024
Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

19:38 30.04.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Norway for decision to increase support for Ukraine by $600 mln

Zelenskyy thanks Norway for decision to increase support for Ukraine by $600 mln

21:17 26.04.2024
New aid package to Ukraine to include ammunition, counter-drone systems, support equipment – Pentagon

New aid package to Ukraine to include ammunition, counter-drone systems, support equipment – Pentagon

19:53 22.04.2024
US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

20:24 12.04.2024
Kuleba discusses with Italian counterpart search for air defense systems for Ukraine

Kuleba discusses with Italian counterpart search for air defense systems for Ukraine

21:26 02.04.2024
NATO developing plan to help Ukraine worth up to $100 bln

NATO developing plan to help Ukraine worth up to $100 bln

AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet extends deferral period from conscription for a month represented by Economy Ministry’s decisions

Cabinet extends deferral period from conscription for a month represented by Economy Ministry’s decisions

SBU exposes network of agents of Russian FSB preparing assassination of Ukrainian President, two colonels of state security dept detained

AFU eliminate 1,160 invaders over day – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy hears report by Syrsky on results of his trip to front line

LATEST

Defense Ministry: Cabinet approves creation of separate branch of forces in AFU – Unmanned Systems Forces

In Nikopol region already six victims of shelling reported, incl child

Lubinets hands over to IFRC documents indicating number of violations in Russian Red Cross activities

Umerov briefs Pentagon chief about current situation at frontline

EU Ambassadors to review Ukraine Plan required for Ukraine Facility on May 8

Ukraine's Dpty Foreign Minister informs OPCW Director-General about Russia's systemic violations of Chemical Weapons Convention

Three drowned men found in Tysa River – State Border Guard Service

Belgian PM confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Spanish PM discuss continuation of military aid

Ukrainian Navy: Sea mine destroyed in Odesa region

AD
AD
AD
AD