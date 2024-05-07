Coordination meeting held in Kyiv between Italian Embassy, ​​AICS office, Italian humanitarian organizations

A coordination meeting was held in Kyiv between the Italian Embassy, ​​the new office of AICS (Italian Agency for Development Cooperation) in Kyiv and 28 Italian public organizations operating in the country.

According to the Italian Embassy in Ukraine, this was an excellent opportunity to exchange best practices and monitor the level of implementation of important projects carried out within the Emergency Assistance Initiative to support the affected population of Ukraine, which was financed by the Italian Cooperation Agency in the amount of EUR 46.5 million.

Italian public organizations work in Ukraine in various fields: rehabilitation of the wounded, psychological support, training for those living near mined areas, legal assistance to internally displaced persons, water purification, distribution of drinking water, food and hygiene products, preparation of shelters for winter. In addition to these immediate initiatives, there are also projects aimed at supporting Ukrainian schools in maintaining and restoring classroom learning, as well as organizing summer centers for children.

"The meeting also discussed security conditions to protect workers in conditions that remain critically difficult," the embassy said.