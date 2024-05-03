Zelenskyy in Khmelnytsky visits soldiers being treated after injuries

Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Khmelnytsky on Friday, where he met with soldiers being treated after wounds.

"It's always a pleasure to be with our defenders. I honored them with state awards. Thank you for everything you do for our country, for defending Ukraine! I am grateful to our medics for their daily hard work. You are bringing our warriors back to life. We really appreciate it," he wrote on the Telegram channel.