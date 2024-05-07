Belgian PM confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo, during a phone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed his participation in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland, the Ukrainian head of state has said.

"I spoke with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and thanked him for confirming his participation in the Peace Summit. We appreciate Belgium's principled stance toward the Peace Formula. We also discussed our defense and political cooperation. We value Belgium’s decision to begin providing Ukraine with F-16 jets already this year. I also underscored the important role of the Belgian EU Presidency in the context of Ukraine's EU accession. We anticipate that accession talks will begin in June," Zelenskyy said on X Social Network.