Zelenskyy, Spanish PM discuss continuation of military aid

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the continuation of military support with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez during a phone conversation.

"I had a good call with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who confirmed his attendance at the inaugural Peace Summit. I am grateful to Prime Minister Sánchez for his active support of the Peace Formula and its promotion among countries in Latin America and Africa," Zelenskyy said on the X social network on Tuesday.

The parties also noted the completion of negotiations on the text of a bilateral security agreement within the Vilnius Declaration of the G7 countries.

"I also thanked Spain for all its military assistance to Ukraine, in particular for strengthening of our air defense. We discussed Spain's continued military aid to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.