Three drowned men found in Tysa River – State Border Guard Service

The bodies of three drowned men were found in the Tysa River, the State Border Guard Service has said.

"A local fisherman reported the horrific find to the border guards. Rescuers and the police were called to the spot. The deceased was a 28-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region. In course of interaction with colleagues from the Interior Ministry, the border guards found out that the bodies of two more men had been found. One of the deceased was only 20 years old," it said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The State Border Guard Service recalled that despite a decrease in the water level, the river is still dangerous.