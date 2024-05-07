Facts

21:05 07.05.2024

In Nikopol region already six victims of shelling reported, incl child

In Nikopol region already six victims of shelling reported, incl child

The number of wounded from Russian strikes on the territory of the Nikopol district of the Dnepropetrovsk region on Tuesday increased to six, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"The number of casualties in Nikopol region has increased. A six-year-old girl was injured by one of the enemy attacks. And also a 51-year-old man. They received medical assistance and will be treated at home. Thus, in one day there are six wounded in the area," Lysak said in Telegram channel.

