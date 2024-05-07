Facts

14:15 07.05.2024

Cabinet extends deferral period from conscription for a month represented by Economy Ministry’s decisions

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers has extended for a month the validity period of deferral from conscription during mobilization, which was provided by the decisions of the Ministry of Economy.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

In particular, it was established that the duration of the deferral from conscription during mobilization, granted to military service by the relevant decisions of the Ministry of Economy in accordance with Resolution No. 76 of January 27, 2023, which did not end on the day of this decision, automatically continues for one month.

Tags: #mobilization

