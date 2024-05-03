Facts

14:28 03.05.2024

Zelenskyy in Khmelnytsky discusses safety of NPP, appoints head of regional administration

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in Khmelnytsky discussed, among other things, the safety of the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant (NPP).

"Today in Khmelnytsky the day is dedicated to the situation in the region, security issues, defense of the region, everything related to the contribution of Khmelnytsky region to the defense of our entire state. There were detailed reports on air defense and electronic warfare in the region at key facilities. We discussed the safety of the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant, the energy potential in the region and the restoration of those facilities that were damaged by Russian strikes," he said in a video message.

According to him, "today I separately met with our border guards, with cadets of the Academy of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine."

"And I started this day with a visit to the military hospital and gratitude to our doctors, nurses, brothers, each and everyone who helps save our soldiers after being wounded and provides rehabilitation," the president noted.

