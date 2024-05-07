SBU exposes network of agents of Russian FSB preparing assassination of Ukrainian President, two colonels of state security dept detained

Photo: SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed a network of agents of the 5th FSB service of the Russian Federation who were preparing the assassination of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, two colonels of the State Security Department have been detained, the SBU informs.

"Counterintelligence and SBU investigators disrupted the FSB's plans to eliminate the President of Ukraine and other representatives of the highest military and political leadership of the state," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the SBU, an agent network was supposed to implement the plans, which was exposed in advance by the Security Service of Ukraine with the assistance of the leadership of the State Security Department.

"The network, whose activities were supervised by the FSB from Moscow, included two colonels of the State Security Department who ‘leaked’ classified information of the Russian Federation," the message says.