Facts

21:07 07.05.2024

Defense Ministry: Cabinet approves creation of separate branch of forces in AFU – Unmanned Systems Forces

2 min read
Defense Ministry: Cabinet approves creation of separate branch of forces in AFU – Unmanned Systems Forces

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the creation of a separate branch of troops within the Armed Forces – the Unmanned Systems Forces, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft Decree of the President of Ukraine on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the creation of a separate branch of troops within the Armed Forces, the Unmanned Systems Forces. The document was developed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine together with the General Staff with the aim of increasing defense capabilities to repel growing Russian aggression," the department said on its website on Tuesday.

It is indicated that the document provides for the creation of Unmanned Systems Forces as one of the main carriers of the combat potential and technological advantage of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will be used to defeat the enemy using unmanned systems in the air, on land, at sea, at the strategic, operational and tactical levels.

In order to implement the provisions of the draft decree, the Ministry of Defense will prepare and submit to a government meeting a corresponding draft Law of Ukraine on the creation of Unmanned Systems Forces.

"The creation of the Unmanned Systems Force is an important step towards increasing Ukraine's defense capability and ensuring state security in today's geopolitical conditions," the department said.

Tags: #structure #afu #drones

