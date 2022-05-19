Facts

17:41 19.05.2022

Occupiers blocks over 1,000 cars with Ukrainians in Vasylivka - dpty head of regional military administration

1 min read

More than 1,000 cars with people who want to evacuate to the territory controlled by Ukraine were blocked near the enemy checkpoint in the city of Vasylivka in Zaporizhia region, but Russian invaders do not let them out, deputy head of Zaporizhia regional military administration Zlata Nekrasova said on Facebook.

According to her, the passage through the checkpoint of the Russian invaders in the city of Vasylivka was closed on May 18 due to intense hostilities in the territory.

As a result, more than a 1,000 cars have been parked here for the second day. Kilometer-long columns of civilian vehicles are recorded in numerous videos, which are also posted on the social network.

Nekrasova noted that the cars with women and children were blocked - they can neither go to the territory controlled by Ukraine, nor go back.

The regional authorities of Zaporizhia ensured the delivery of water and food to people blocked at the checkpoint.

Tags: #zaporizhia #evacuate
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:46 26.04.2022
Invaders attack Zaporizhia, details being clarified - regional state administration

Invaders attack Zaporizhia, details being clarified - regional state administration

09:57 26.04.2022
British intelligence reports heavy fighting near Izium, preparations for defending Zaporizhia

British intelligence reports heavy fighting near Izium, preparations for defending Zaporizhia

13:09 31.03.2022
ICRC prepares free passage from Mariupol to Zaporizhia on April 1

ICRC prepares free passage from Mariupol to Zaporizhia on April 1

19:01 27.03.2022
More than 46,500 refugees arrive in Zaporizhia in 12 days - city council

More than 46,500 refugees arrive in Zaporizhia in 12 days - city council

16:32 25.03.2022
In Melitopol, 70 Russian servicemen refuse to participate in hostilities – local authorities

In Melitopol, 70 Russian servicemen refuse to participate in hostilities – local authorities

21:19 21.03.2022
Some 14 children severely wounded in Zaporizhia region over three days – local authorities

Some 14 children severely wounded in Zaporizhia region over three days – local authorities

19:28 21.03.2022
Russian military fire on evacuation buses from Mariupol, four children in hospital – local authorities

Russian military fire on evacuation buses from Mariupol, four children in hospital – local authorities

11:40 21.03.2022
Connection of second high-voltage power line to Zaporizhia NPP allowed it to increase its capacity – IAEA

Connection of second high-voltage power line to Zaporizhia NPP allowed it to increase its capacity – IAEA

21:30 18.03.2022
Occupiers fire on Emergency Service's rescuers in Zaporizhia region: one killed, five wounded

Occupiers fire on Emergency Service's rescuers in Zaporizhia region: one killed, five wounded

09:21 18.03.2022
Russian military shell military facility near Zaporizhia, consequences being specified - head of regional military administration

Russian military shell military facility near Zaporizhia, consequences being specified - head of regional military administration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: Russia loses interest in negotiations after meeting in Istanbul

US Senate approves nearly $40 bln in aid to Ukraine

Russian army concentrates its efforts in Donetsk direction, advance of invaders suspended in other sectors of front - General Staff

European Parliament asks to create special intl tribunal to prosecute both leaders and servicemen of Russia, Belarus for war crimes in Ukraine

Twelve killed, more than 40 wounded due to enemy shelling in Severodonetsk – regional authorities

LATEST

Kuleba: Russia loses interest in negotiations after meeting in Istanbul

US Senate approves nearly $40 bln in aid to Ukraine

Russian army concentrates its efforts in Donetsk direction, advance of invaders suspended in other sectors of front - General Staff

European Parliament asks to create special intl tribunal to prosecute both leaders and servicemen of Russia, Belarus for war crimes in Ukraine

Japan to allocate additional $300 mln to help Ukraine - media

Twelve killed, more than 40 wounded due to enemy shelling in Severodonetsk – regional authorities

Johnson, in phone talk with Zelensky, expresses solidarity with defenders of Mariupol, informs about supply of weapons to Ukraine

Russian occupiers drops 714 tonnes of air bombs on Azovstal over last month alone - adviser to Mariupol mayor

ICRC registers hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners of war from Azovstal

Court gives permission for Yanukovych arrest in case of illegal crossing of state border

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD