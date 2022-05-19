Occupiers blocks over 1,000 cars with Ukrainians in Vasylivka - dpty head of regional military administration

More than 1,000 cars with people who want to evacuate to the territory controlled by Ukraine were blocked near the enemy checkpoint in the city of Vasylivka in Zaporizhia region, but Russian invaders do not let them out, deputy head of Zaporizhia regional military administration Zlata Nekrasova said on Facebook.

According to her, the passage through the checkpoint of the Russian invaders in the city of Vasylivka was closed on May 18 due to intense hostilities in the territory.

As a result, more than a 1,000 cars have been parked here for the second day. Kilometer-long columns of civilian vehicles are recorded in numerous videos, which are also posted on the social network.

Nekrasova noted that the cars with women and children were blocked - they can neither go to the territory controlled by Ukraine, nor go back.

The regional authorities of Zaporizhia ensured the delivery of water and food to people blocked at the checkpoint.