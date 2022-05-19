Russia's attempts to find 'wonder weapon' show complete failure of invasion – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia's desire to find a "wonder weapon" in the third month of a full-scale war indicates a complete failure of the invasion.

"Today, one of the representatives of the Russian state announced that the occupiers began to use laser weapon complexes in Ukraine. Allegedly to save missiles," he said in a video message on Wednesday evening.

First, he said, "it is noteworthy that it was useful for them to save missiles and somehow explain this. That is, more than 2,000 missiles that the Russian army fired at Ukraine were the bulk of their stockpile of missiles. That is, further – only the leftovers."

According to Zelensky, "Russia is fighting with inexperienced conscripts, whom it throws into battle like cannon fodder. Marauders seeing normal household appliances for the first time in a foreign country. Old Soviet armor without modern protection. Prohibited phosphorus bombs with which they burn schools and ordinary residential buildings."

"And missiles, most of which were spent by the Russian army on the destruction of absolutely civilian infrastructure without a strategic military result. On these days, they hit Mykolaiv with missiles, as well as Dnipro," he said.

Recalling the idea of the German Nazis to find a "wonder weapon", Zelensky said that "apparently, in the third month of a full-scale war, Russia is trying to find its 'wunderwaffe.' All this testifies to the complete failure of the invasion."