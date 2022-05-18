Zelensky, UAE President discuss possibility of providing Ukraine with fuel
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
"Had a phone conversation with Mohamed Bin Zayed. Congratulated on his election as President of the UAE. Discussed the possibilities of providing Ukraine with fuel, threats to global food security. Invited to take part in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine," Zelensky said on Twitter on Wednesday.