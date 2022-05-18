Number of killed in Bakhmut by occupiers' airstrike reaches five, including child

Five people were found killed under the rubble of a five-story residential building in the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, which collapsed after an air strike on it by Russian invaders, the Information Policy Department of Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office said.

"As a result of clearing the rubble, rescuers found the bodies of a 35-year-old woman and a two-year-old child. Currently, the total number of deaths is five people and four injured," the office said in the statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, as a result of an air strike by the Russian Armed Forces on the town of Bakhmut, one of the shells hit a residential building, as a result of which building structures on five floors were destroyed. Two men aged 43 and 44 and a 75-year-old woman killed, four more people, including three children aged 9, 12 and 17, received injuries of varying severity.