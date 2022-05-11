Russian occupiers again launch missile attack on Odesa region on Wednesday – local authorities

On Wednesday afternoon, Russian servicemen launched a missile attack on Odesa region, Head of Odesa regional military administration Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"Today [on Wednesday] in the afternoon, the enemy launched a missile strike on one of the districts of our region. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage. At the moment, there is an increased threat of missile strikes," Marchenko said in a video statement on Wednesday.

According to him, Russia is trying to destroy the Ukrainian infrastructure in order to make its further use impossible.

"However, our air defense units are always ready to protect Odesa region from enemy attacks. Please do not ignore the air raid signals," the administration's head said.