13:42 06.08.2025

Russia attacks gas transit station serving US, Azerbaijan pipeline - Energy Ministry

On the night of August 6, 2025, the Russian Federation carried out a targeted attack on the compressor station of the GTS Operator of Ukraine (OGTSU) in the Odesa region near the Ukrainian-Romanian border, which provides a diversified route for the supply of natural gas to Ukraine.

"This compressor station was used as part of the route connecting Greek LNG terminals with Ukrainian gas storage facilities via the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline, and along which LNG from the United States and test volumes of Azerbaijani gas were already being delivered," the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

Also on the night of August 6, the equipment that provides the specified supplies was attacked by dozens of attack drones.

As noted by the Ministry of Energy, the Russian Federation struck purely at civilian infrastructure, targeted at the energy sector and at the same time against relations with Azerbaijan, the United States and partners in Europe.

Currently, specialists are working at the site of the attack to establish the consequences of the attack.

"The massive Russian drone attack on a key compressor station on the Trans-Balkan route indicates that Moscow will use all available means and levers to destroy the energy independence of Europeans and alternative gas supply routes," said Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk.

According to her, if the Russians are allowed to strike with impunity at Ukrainian energy infrastructure and gas routes, no infrastructure facility in Europe will be safe.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country reported strikes on facilities of the Ukrainian gas transportation system.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces groups of troops struck at facilities of the gas transportation system," the report said.

