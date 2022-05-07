Air defense shoots down Russian missile over Poltava region

Anti-aircraft defense forces shot down a Russian cruise missile in the sky over Poltava region, head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin said.

"Our air defense shot down an enemy missile over Poltava. The AFU spares our peace of mind, but air raid sirens should not be ignored!" Lunin wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

As reported, the Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on an infrastructure facility in Karlivka, Poltava region on Saturday morning. There were no casualties or victims, the fire was extinguished, the blast wave damaged window panes in nearby buildings.