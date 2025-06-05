Two people died in Russian attack on training ground near Poltava on June 4

Two people who were injured as a result of the enemy's attack on the training ground in the Poltava community on June 4 died in the hospital, head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut reported.

"According to the updated information of the Ground Forces, doctors, unfortunately, were unable to save the lives of two people who were injured as a result of the enemy's attack on the training ground. Sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. Eternal memory to the deceased," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

As reported, on Wednesday, June 4, the Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units in Poltava region. At the time of the attack, the military was on training exercises at the training ground, and there were reports of injuries. The number of injuries was not disclosed.