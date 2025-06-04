Russia bombs military training area in Poltava region – AFU Ground Forces

On Wednesday, June 4, the enemy launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units in the Poltava region - there are wounded, the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"Thanks to timely and carefully thought-out security measures designed to protect the lives and health of servicemen in conditions of constant threat of missile and air attacks by the aggressor on the rear areas, the worst was avoided. A set of preventive actions, including the dispersal of personnel, the use of shelters and compliance with safety protocols during an air alert, allowed to save the lives of servicemen who were at the training ground performing training tasks at the time of the strike," the message on the Telegram channel reads.

"Unfortunately, there are wounded. All victims are promptly provided with all necessary qualified medical care in specialized medical institutions. Doctors are doing everything possible for their speedy recovery," the message states.

A special commission has been established to investigate the circumstances of the incident in detail and assess the damage caused. The results of the investigation will be made public after its work is completed.