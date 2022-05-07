Russia has lost about 200 servicemen, 12 tanks and 17 drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours - AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army in the past 24 hours amounted to about 200 personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 to the morning of Saturday, May 7, amounted to about 25,100, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

In addition, over the past 24 hours Russia has lost 12 tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, seven artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher, one air defense vehicle, eight vehicles and tank trucks and 17 unmanned tactical drones in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion Russia has lost a total of 1,122 tanks, 2,713 armored combat vehicles, 509 artillery systems, 172 MLRS, 84 air defense systems, 199 aircraft and 155 helicopters. In addition, the occupiers have lost 1,934 vehicles and tankers, 11 ships, 341 UAVs, 38 units of special equipment and 90 cruise missiles.

"The largest losses of the enemy (over the past 24 hours) were observed in Slobozhanske operational area," the report notes.

At the same time, the General Staff stressed that the data is being verified.