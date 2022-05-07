Facts

15:12 07.05.2022

Russia has lost about 200 servicemen, 12 tanks and 17 drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours - AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army in the past 24 hours amounted to about 200 personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 to the morning of Saturday, May 7, amounted to about 25,100, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

In addition, over the past 24 hours Russia has lost 12 tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, seven artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher, one air defense vehicle, eight vehicles and tank trucks and 17 unmanned tactical drones in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion Russia has lost a total of 1,122 tanks, 2,713 armored combat vehicles, 509 artillery systems, 172 MLRS, 84 air defense systems, 199 aircraft and 155 helicopters. In addition, the occupiers have lost 1,934 vehicles and tankers, 11 ships, 341 UAVs, 38 units of special equipment and 90 cruise missiles.

"The largest losses of the enemy (over the past 24 hours) were observed in Slobozhanske operational area," the report notes.

At the same time, the General Staff stressed that the data is being verified.

17:11 07.05.2022
Kyiv to lose third of its budget in 2022 – mayor

14:56 07.05.2022
Some 223 children killed in Ukraine because of Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

20:48 04.05.2022
Russian troops fire at Dnipro center – mayor

19:14 04.05.2022
USA is open to new sanctions against Russia – Biden

11:54 04.05.2022
Zelensky against freezing of conflict with Russia

09:08 03.05.2022
General mobilization may be announced in Russia on May 9 – Danilov

17:05 02.05.2022
Zelensky: War in Ukraine - murder from another point of view

15:46 02.05.2022
Seaports of Berdiansk, Mariupol, Skadovsk and Kherson closed until control restored

14:30 02.05.2022
Russian hackers attack information systems across the country - Special Communication, Information Protection Service

13:53 30.04.2022
Occupants kill civilians in Donetsk region in 24 hours, including child – National Police

