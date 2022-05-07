Facts

12:52 07.05.2022

Sean Penn's charity organization donates batch of humanitarian aid to Lviv region - regional administration

1 min read
Sean Penn's charity organization donates batch of humanitarian aid to Lviv region - regional administration

Head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky reports that the charitable organization of actor Sean Penn's CORE has already transferred the third batch of humanitarian aid to Lviv region.

"Thanks to the financial assistance of CORE and the support of the public initiative Let's Help Together, we managed to buy long-lasting food (canned food, pates, cookies, sweets), disposable tableware, water, tea and coffee, as well as medicines," wrote Kozytsky on Telegram.

According to him, humanitarian aid arrived at the Main railway station in Lviv, there are specially equipped places for evacuated citizens, where they can rest, eat, get information about the settlement and medical-psychological assistance. Meals at the station are provided by volunteers, catering establishments in the region, and international organizations such as World Central Kitchen.

Tags: #lviv #humanitarian_aid #sean_penn
