09:49 14.05.2025

Transforming the successful Into the future: Revitalization of the Skrynya Sec Into the Rox Mall Sec

The real estate market of Lviv is one of the most professional in Ukraine, and in terms of the level of saturation of retail space per 1000 residents, it occupies a leading position. The city is characterized by constant development and evolutionary development of trade – every year modern facilities are opened, new formats are introduced, existing layouts are adapted, engineering technologies are improved, architectural ideas are optimized, and the even distribution of commercial elements across the city continues.

At the same time, the significant population of Lviv and the region, the high solvency of the city residents in combination with the location in a safer western region in war conditions, attract retailers from all over the country, further increasing their loyalty.

In addition, Lviv is a tourist leader among cities in Ukraine, which has managed to preserve the special charisma of the historical architectural ensemble, the love of Ukrainians, attractiveness and popularity among international visitors.

Today, the task of finding a well-located land plot of the required size to achieve harmony of current formats of popular chain retailers with the satisfaction of the population with the necessary product groups in one convenient place, effective integration of the project into the urban planning space of the dense development of the center is turning into a real challenge.

That is why the management company of the Skrynya SEC for the renovation of the existing project with an increase and expansion of the area has taken a comprehensive approach to solving the problem. To develop the concept, UTG was involved - the leader of the Ukrainian consulting and brokerage services market, the author of the concepts of Ocean Plaza, Lavina Mall and Respublika Park. Approval was received from the landowners of neighboring plots for the joint revitalization of an entire block with the construction of administrative and business buildings like Canary Wharf in London, MediaCityUK in Manchester, La Défense in Paris or Carlsberg city district in Copenhagen. We received approval and support from the city administration in promoting the initiative.

The concept for the renovation of the Skrynya SEC involves the comprehensive reconstruction of the existing building with an area of ​​6,500 sq.m into a district-format shopping complex of city-wide significance with an expansion of the area to 38,600 sq.m, the creation of a two-level underground parking lot for 465 cars (the second largest underground parking lot in Western Ukraine) and a marketing strategy for rebranding it as ROX Mall.

The location of the SEC opposite the central railway and suburban stations and the Dvirtseva bus station (a portal to Ukraine from Europe) combines rail transport flows with 96 ground routes, forms the largest transport interchange in the city, generates the widest coverage area in the region and easily reaches the projected required number of visitors. The facade exit to the main transport artery turns the ROX Mall SEC and the surrounding quarter into the main entrance gates to Lviv.

As a result of the pre-brokerage, positive feedback from potential tenants – leading national and international retail chains across a wide range of product groups – was confirmed. Food supermarkets, department stores selling clothing and footwear for the whole family, outlet stores, sporting goods, electronics and household appliances, children’s goods, furniture, home and interior goods, cosmetics, perfumery and household chemicals, pet products, catering establishments, fitness centers and entertainment operators – are interested in opening stores in their most modern formats.

The complex of preparatory work carried out allowed us to form an up-to-date concept taking into account modern trends and leading design solutions, to maximize the benefits of the location’s commercial potential to create a successful facility with long-term competitive stability.

                                          

Tags: #rox #lviv #mall #skrynya

