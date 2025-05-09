Interfax-Ukraine
Shmyhal, EU FMs and European commissioners honor in Lviv memory of fallen in war with Russia

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, foreign ministers of the European Union countries, European commissioners and diplomats arrived in Lviv, where they took part in a ceremony honoring the memory of defenders who fell for Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian war on Friday, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, who also took part in the event.

"Today, together with foreign friends and partners in Lviv. On the Field of Mars, we honored the memory of the defenders who fell for Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Ukraine and Europe are eternally indebted to those who gave their lives for peace and security throughout the continent. Eternal glory to the Heroes!" Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Friday, illustrating the message with photos of the event.

On May 9, Ukraine and EU countries celebrate Europe Day as a sign of peace and unity in this part of the world.

