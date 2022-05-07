Facts

12:28 07.05.2022

Zelensky to take part in virtual meeting of G7 leaders on May 8 prior to Biden's signing of Lend-Lease Act - White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in a virtual meeting of G7 leaders on Sunday, May 8, where they will discuss Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. The date of the meeting was specifically chosen, and on May 9, U.S. President Joseph Biden will sign the Lend-Lease Act, the U.S. Administration said.

"On Sunday morning, the President [Biden] will participate in a G7 virtual leaders meeting chaired by German Chancellor Scholz. The leaders will be joined by President Zelensky of Ukraine. They will discuss the latest developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine, the global impact of Putin’s war, showing support for Ukraine and Ukraine’s future, and demonstrating continued G7 unity and our collective response, including building on our unprecedented sanctions to impose severe costs for Putin’s war, " White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing Friday.

She pointed out that Biden would sign the Lend-Lease Act, the Lend-Lease Act of 2022, on Monday, May 9.

"Well, I think it should not be lost — the significance — or on anyone — the significance of when the timeline — when his — when this G7 meeting is happening, which is the day before Russia’s Victory Day, which President Putin has certainly projected his desire to mark that day as a day where he is victorious over Ukraine. Of course, he’s not. While he expected to be marching through the streets of Kyiv, that’s obviously not what is going to happen," Psaki said.

"But certainly having this meeting and conversation on Sunday is an opportunity to not only show how unified the West is in confronting the aggression and the invasion by President Putin, but also to show that unity requires work; requires effort; requires blood, sweat, and tears sometimes. And the President is committed to continuing to engage to make sure people are unified — that these leaders are unified moving forward," the White House press secretary added.

